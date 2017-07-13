Oh no! A new clip has surfaced of actor Cole Sprouse losing his cool with a Vancouver musician for interrupting their ‘Riverdale’ shoot! Check out their war of words!

The cast and crew of The CW’s hit show Riverdale are hard at work on Season 2 in Vancouver, Canada right now and the theories are still flying about Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) brother! However, on July 12 the show was apparently forced to shut down because a street performer kept interrupting their shoot. To make matters worse, one of the show’s stars, Cole Sprouse, took it upon himself to call out the troubadour in front of an enormous crowd! “We’re begging you, our production in there, we can’t film anything,” Cole tells the performer in a video that surfaced of the exchange. “I know you’re asking for compensation. We’re asking for simply an hour to finish shooting.” But the musician refuses to pull the plug on her show! Check out pics from the upcoming season right here!

At this point, a member of the crew comes over and reiterates Cole’s point: that they need to film and they’ve politely asked her to stop playing. Yet again, she demands “compensation.” That’s when things took an uncomfortable turn! Cole turns to the crowd and states: “So, just in case you guys don’t know how this works, this is one of the secrets of film production. We give a location to the city and then some scam artists come out and start playing–” The musician cuts him off, saying, “Excuse me! Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me. I’m going to interrupt you. I play here regularly, regularly. Every day! I play here everyday. So you guys came into my…where I perform. So you can’t call me a ‘scam artist.’ You guys came into where I perform.”

In no time, a serious crowd had assembled before Cole and the musician. “What you guys were is cheap,” the performer says as Cole finally decides to retreat from the scene. “You guys were so cheap…and rude. You’re interfering.” It’s unclear from the footage if the issue was resolved and production continued, or if the street performer was ever compensated. Guess we’ll have to keep wondering. Likewise, why is Veronica (Camila Mendes) wearing a wedding dress in the upcoming season?! Riverdale returns on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, who do you side with in this argument? The cast and crew trying to film or the musician trying to make a living? Let us know!