Did The ‘Big Brother’ Villain Redeem Himself? — Plus, Will He Be Back?

Who went home from ‘Big Brother’ — and who could come back? We’re breaking down the latest elimination and the brand new twist. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Just hear me out here. I’ve been tweeting how much I disliked Cody since day one of Big Brother — and that he lacked all around respect. So yes, I was cheering at my TV when he went home. But you have to admit that his interview with Julie Chen made you wonder how much of what we saw was TV Cody?

Allow me to explain. Before he was evicted, he finally told Jessica he was sorry for blowing up her game and tried to make a few moves to make her look less guilty, denying she had any part of any of his betrayals — which, to be honest, she didn’t. Then, the minute he was evicted, he picked her up, kissed her, carried her to the door, and asked her to be his girlfriend; he confirmed that to Julie in their post-interview. “Absolutely,” he said, when asked if it was a real relationship.

He then attempted to explain his game to Julie. “I knew she was going to be mad about it,” he said when he was asked why he didn’t tell Jess about his plan to nominate Paul. “She was already mad at every decision I made in this game. She called me the worst player in Big Brother history multiple times… her game is going to be a lot better without me. I guarantee it.”

Something about the way Cody was speaking, honestly and humbly, definitely showed a side we never saw of him in the house — just real. It got even more real when Julie told him about “Battle Back:” he will compete against Cameron, Jillian, and whoever gets evicted next week for a chance to get back into the house. It will take place on Friday, July 21; for the first time ever, the houseguests will also have the chance to stop the winner of the Battle Back competition from re-entering the house.

When Julie asked if Cody was in, he nodded, and then actually seemed shocked, adding, “I didn’t think I was gonna come out with anybody cheering! I’m surprised by all of this.” Alright, does this forgive his gameplay and all around sliminess? No, of course not. But would it be entertaining to see him back in the house? Possibly.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Do you want Cody back in the house?