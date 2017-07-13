What [Spoiler]’s Return To ‘Chicago P.D.’ Means For The Show

‘Chicago P.D.’ is definitely going to be different next season — and this new casting news just reinforces that.

Jon Seda‘s character Antonio Dawson will be back as a series regular for season five of Chicago P.D., after leaving in the middle of last season to join Chicago Justice. Unfortunately, Justice did not get picked up for a second season which means Dawson’s back in Intelligence. But that’s just one more change coming to the show.

Creator Matt Olmstead has departed the series as showrunner, while Law & Order: SVU’s executive producer Rick Eid has replaced him. We recently told you Sophia Bush, 34, will not be returning to the show; her character Detective Lindsay chose to leave the unit and move to NYC for a job with the FBI at the end of season four; character was left up in the air.

At the time she chose to leave the show, there were reports that NBC was looking for a new female lead. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is part of the Intelligence unit, but her character went on leave toward the end of the season; Hailey Upton (guest-star Tracy Spiridakos) temporarily stepped in to join Intelligence. So, it’s possible that when Marina returns, Hailey could also join full time, to take over Sophia’s spot. But then, will there be room for Dawson to return? We all know Voight will make room, of course.

