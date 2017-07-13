Anna Kendrick, Beyonce & More Celebs You Didn’t Know Were ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans

The season 7 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ is only days away and you’re not the only one itching to see it! We’ve gathered the stars who’ve revealed they’re obsessed with the hit show like you!

Winter is coming! Season 7 of Game of Thrones is fast approaching and we’ve got some celebrity mega-fans that might surprise you. Emilia Clarke revealed that Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan Tatum, 36, have started calling each other “moon of my life” and “my sun and stars” like Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo. They haven’t been the only celebrity couple to get in on the Thrones action. “Apparently JAY-Z, 47, bought one for Beyoncé, 35, or something,” Emilia, 30, dished to Harper’s Bazaar. Click Here For More Famous Game Of Thrones Fans!

Game of Thrones apparently nearly created a relationship problem for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, 40! “He did everything he could to pirate episodes that hadn’t even been shot yet. So that was a little tough point in our marriage. Now we’re through it because there’s a new season coming out,” Blake, 29, joked with E! News after the season 5 premiere. Anna Kendrick nearly lost it when she got a super cool wooden box in the mail that had, “House Kendrick” on the top.”‘I am no ordinary woman; my dreams come true’ This is an enormous wooden chest that plays the theme music when you open it,” she proudly wrote on her Instagram.

Sadly Game of Thrones hasn’t always been as nice to its’ loyal fans. One moment in season 3 that got a ton of celebs tweeting was the infamous Red Wedding. Fans were positively heartbroken when so many beloved characters died. “My outlook on life is bleak. But I’ve never been this low. Thanks # GOT for making me love things and then slaughtering them before my eyes,” Pretty Little Liars star Tronian Bellasario, 31, wrote on Twitter after the brutal massacre. Joe Jonas, 27 didn’t even know what to say. “Game of thrones. . . What just happened?” he wrote on Twitter. That was obviously almost three years before he started dating Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner, 21. He has obviously remained a super fan of the show ever since.

