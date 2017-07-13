Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga & More Celebs Who Revealed Sexy Tattoos On Their Bare Butts

Nipple piercings are so last year. These days celebs like Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and more are all unveiling their scandalous butt tattoos — and if you don’t like it, well, you can kiss their a**!

Remember when Kim Kardashian told her sisters that getting a tattoo is like putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley? Obviously Kylie Jenner doesn’t agree. The reality star not only has multiple pieces scattered around her body, she also went as far as to get permanent ink on her booty. Located right above her right butt cheek, Kylie has the word “Sanity” written in red. But she’s not the only one in the family to follow the trend! Rob Kardashian‘s ex-girlfriend, Adrienne Bailon, had his full last name and initials tattooed on her derriere when they were together.

These ladies certainly don’t stand alone. Butt tattoos also appear on big names like Halsey, who has “Hopeless” on her left cheek, Lena Dunham has “The Odeon” in honor of the NY-based restaurant (we’re not here to judge), and Rihanna has “Lover” in Tibetan just above her left hip. If you’re the Go Big Or Go Home type, pay attention to this next Hollywood starlet. Liam Payne‘s girlfriend Cheryl has a MASSIVE lower back tattoo that covers BOTH butt cheeks. It’s a floral arrangement of red roses and took roughly 15 hours to complete. The British beauty faced a lot of criticism for her decision but handled it with poise. “People are entitled to their own opinion,” she tweeted in 2013. “Personally I’ve never really concerned myself with other people’s body parts.”

Scripture and flowers seem to be the most popular choice for butt tattoos. Lady Gaga has three black and grey roses that stretch from her hip to right above her crack. Halle Berry has a sunflower which can be seen in the movie Monster Ball. Others include Cassie, who has “Made From Love,” India Love has “LA,” and even 69-year old Cher has a butterfly piece. Creativity comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity butt tattoo is your favorite or least favorite?