Brandon Rogers’ Coworkers Mourn ‘AGT’ Hopeful After Tragic Death: ‘He Was Here To Change Lives’

Brandon Rogers was beloved for his ‘infectious’ spirit and ‘compassion’, the late doctor’s coworkers told us EXCLUSIVELY. The ‘AGT’ singing hopeful is going to be missed dearly!



Brandon Rogers captivated America’s Got Talent viewer’s hearts after the show made the decision to air his audition after the 29-year-old died before the show premiered. Brandon was known as the “singing doctor”, a kind and caring man who posted videos of himself singing Boys II Men online and sang for his patients. After seeing his incredible audition, AGT fans were heartbroken that someone as wonderful, and young, as Brandon could have his light extinguished so soon. Brandon was adored by his coworkers at Riverside Brentwood Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia, long before he was a star.

“Brandon was a really talented person,” Dr. Bradley Touchet, Brandon’s coworker at Riverside, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone knows about his singing, but he was also a compassionate physician who really worked to make sure his patients got the best care possible. He will be greatly missed.” Another coworker at Riverside, Kirsten Watkins, spoke about Brandon’s brilliance. “Dr. Rogers’ passion for life poured out in his care of patients and his music. His mission to improve outcomes for our diabetic patients was extraordinary.

“I truly believe he was here to change lives. His engagement was infectious and I believe he could tackle anything he set his mind to. He was truly a special physician that his patients, fellow physicians, and Brentwood team dearly miss.” Brandon was tragically killed in a car accident in Maryland on June 10. That morning Brandon sang the national anthem at a hospital graduation ceremony, then left with friends to go to a family event. In the early morning hours, the driver of the car fell asleep at the wheel while Brandon sat in the front passenger seat. The car veered off the road, and hit a tree; Brandon died the next day.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Brandon’s friends during this difficult time.