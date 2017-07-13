‘Boy Band’: First Live Show Ends In Surprising Elimination — Plus, BSB, NSYNC & New Edition Unite

It’s not ‘Boy Band’ without some famous boy bands. And that’s exactly how this week’s live show began.

Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC, AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys and Bobby Brown from New Edition intro’d the first live episode of Boy Band, giving everyone what they wanted. Sure, the boy bands sung most of it, but we did get to see Nick Carter and AJ singing “I Want It That Way” to the Spice Girls‘ Emma Bunton — and that’s a combination we’ve been waiting for for a while.

Alright, now on to the new boy bands. Here’s how they were split this week:

Topline was made up of Sergio Calderon, Drew Ramos, Mikey Jimenez, Chance Perez and Michael Conor, and they were given “Despacito.” They had the choreography down, and it helped that half their group could already speak Spanish… and one could rap.

Element was made up of J Hype, Andrew Bloom, Jaden Gray, Devin Hayes, and Miles Wesley. After performing “Don’t Let Me Down,” Nick raved over Devin’s confidence and how much it had improved.

Tr5ble was made up of Dorian Tyler, Brady Tutton, Andrew Butcher, Cam Jackson, and Marcus Pendleton, and they were given “Rolling in the Deep.” Obviously covering Adele is not easy and right away, Cam messed up; but he didn’t let it break him down! Tr5ble was actaully the band that was safe for the night.

So, that meant one member of either Topline or Element was going home. The architects had to choose someone from each band to nominate for elimination. From Topline, they chose Mikey and from Element, they chose Miles. Then America had to choose who to save over the commercial break — and they saved Mikey.

