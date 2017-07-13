Blac Chyna Refuses To Give Rob Kardashian $125k Worth Of Jewelry Back After Fight

Before blowing up at Blac Chyna on Instagram, Rob Kardashian was working hard to win her back with expensive jewelry. Now, she reportedly won’t give it back — even the pieces that were BORROWED!

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna’s relationship publicly imploded on July 5, but just two and a half weeks before that, they were spending Father’s Day together with smiles on their faces. Although Chyna insists the pair have been broken up since December, Rob clearly thought this was his chance at reconciliation, because he was livid when he found out she was hooking up with other guys, like Rarri True, which is what led to his Instagram tirade against the 29-year-old. Before going off, though, he reportedly tried to win her back with expensive jewelry, even sending a jeweler to Blac’s home with $250,000 worth of bling, of which she could choose one piece as a gift, according to TMZ.

The site reports that the jeweler left seven pieces at Chyna’s home so she could make her decision, and she was still mulling it over when Rob went on his social media rant. After that, she allegedly only returned three pieces, while keeping $125,000 worth of the jewelry (three bracelets and a ring) in her possession. She even wore the bracelets when she appeared in court to file a restraining order against Rob on July 10, the site claims! Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, says there is absolutely no reason for her to return the ring and bracelets, though, because it was given to her as a gift.

At the July 10 hearing, Blac was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex, although they will continue to share joint custody of their daughter, Dream. Meanwhile, Rob’s family has stayed radio silent about this feud since the drama unfolded, although he has reportedly apologized to them for airing all this drama so publicly.

