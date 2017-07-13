Blac Chyna Shows Off Insane Curves In Daisy Dukes After Getting Offered $10K To Host Strip Club Gig

Blac Chyna proved she’s doing just fine when she happily took a stroll and showed off her sexy figure in a pair of Daisy Dukes. See her hot pic here!

What drama?! Blac Chyna, 29, kept her cool literally and figuratively when she showed off her toned legs in some very short Daisy Dukes on July 13. The blonde beauty looked to be in good spirits as she sported a smile while holding her phone. The sighting comes the same day she was offered $10,000 to host the Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood on July 17 so despite her current drama with ex Rob Kardashian, 30, she has a lot to be happy about, according to TMZ. The outlet also said that Blac is the one who pitched the idea to the club. Perhaps she wants to flaunt what she’s got to remind Rob what he’s missing? Hmm… See more of Blac’s sexiest photos here!

No matter what Blac’s plans are, we’re sure she’ll be a hit since she used to work in nude clubs way back when as a way to get money for college. Her love of strip clubs was even shown on Rob & Chyna. In an episode of the popular reality series, she took Rob to one but seemed to enjoy it more than he did. Blac promoted her upcoming appearance at the club on her Instagram and it definitely has people talking! The drama that’s ensued over the past couple of weeks has kept her and Rob in the headlines and it hasn’t been very positive so the fact that she’s agreed to make such a public appearance speaks volumes about the way she’s approaching things.

Blac was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob on July 10 and the former couple has been working out custody details for their daughter, Dream. Although Rob revealed many accusations concerning the starlet all over his social media, Blac went on ABC’s Good Morning America and Nightline to try and set the record straight. In the tell-all interview, she addressed a lot of things and admitted that she never had her baby to get a piece of the Kardashian name.

