Billy Bush Reportedly Lands Hosting Gig On Fox News Show 9 Months After ‘Today’ Firing

Billy Bush is back! The TV host, who was fired from the Today show in October, will reportedly be the new host of a Fox TV news program, Top 30, a source told DailyMail. The program is set to air in September and will tell “30 stories in 30 minutes.”

The show premiered as a short summer series in June last year, but we can assume it will earn a much bigger audience with Billy signing on. It is his first gig since he lost his job; in October, tapes were leaked from 2005 of an interview Billy, who was a host of Access Hollywood at the time, did with Donald Trump. In the video, Billy laughed along at Trump’s crude comments about women — one that included saying he could do anything he wanted to women because he was a celebrity, including “grab them by the p–sy.”

Following his firing, Billy sat down for an interview, and deeply apologized for his part in the tapes. “I heard it for the first time seven and a half months ago, three days before the rest of the world heard it,” Billy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was shocked and alarmed and totally and completely gutted. It was awful. And my participation was awful, too.” He also added he “went too far” to keep Donald happy. “I [thought] it would certainly be interesting for people to know because I think a lot of people were making up their minds about [Trump],” he said. “So, yes, I understand that people would want to know about it. You never thought to go to your NBC bosses and say, ‘Hey, there’s a tape you should listen to here.’ They did that on their own. I didn’t need to. Enough people knew.”

