Beyoncé Beats Adele & Rihanna As Top Music Moneymaker Of Year With $62 Million- See List

The queen reigns! Beyonce, 35, was named the number one music moneymaker on Billboard‘s annual Top 50 Highest-Paid Musicians of 2016 beating out other greats like Adele, Rihanna, and even the legendary Bruce Springsteen. The diva earned a whopping $62.1 million for the year which proves she is still on top of the world. The highly anticipated list included a wide array of musicians including Guns N’ Roses, Celine Dion, Elton John, Billy Joel, and Selena Gomez. Check out the full list HERE. The outlet revealed that it’s been a good two years for the music industry due to a revenue increase, and touring is where the majority of money came from for the lucky performers. The take-home pay for live shows added up to $687.2 million and money from both record sales and publishing has also increased.

Taylor Swift, 27, topped last year’s list with $73.5 million while Beyonce wasn’t on it due to her lack of 2015 music releases and no touring schedule. However, the talented singer showed us she’s still got it a year later with her mega successful 2016 release, Lemonade and her amazing performances on The Formation Tour. Her incredible career has allowed her and equally successful husband Jay-Z, 47, to lavish themselves with only the best, including a $130 million mansion in Bel Air, California. Not too shabby for a humble girl from Houston, Texas!

Beyonce’s career is not the only part of her life that is going strong. Her personal life is as well. She is the mother of 4-year-old Blue Ivy and just gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017. She’ll celebrate 10 years of marriage with Jay-Z in 2018 and although the power couple has had their rough patches, they’ve been able to stick it out and become an inspiration to couples everywhere.

