Beyonce Looked ‘Stunning’ With JAY-Z On First Night Out Since Giving Birth: ‘She’s Superhuman’

Beyonce welcomed her new twins into the world less than a month ago, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she ALREADY looked ‘back in shape.’ and ‘stunning’ on her first date night with JAY-Z.

All parents long for that first night out without the kids after giving birth, and JAY-Z , 47, and Beyonce, 35, are no different! They made the most of their date night after becoming parents of three on July 13. The duo went to Nobu for dinner, and a source inside the restaurant gave HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE inside scoop of their romantic meal. See pics of Beyonce’s pregnancy, here.

“Beyonce was here last night and she looked stunning, she’s already back in shape,” said the insider. Rumor has it that Bey already dropped a whopping 30 pounds, so we’re not surprised that you can already see a noticeable difference. However, the source says this is even more extreme. “You could hardly tell she just had twins, it’s like she’s superhuman. JAY-Z and her both looked happy and very relaxed. Most parents looked exhausted for the first year but these two seem like they’ve already bounced back.”

The second-time parents have dealt with a lot since their babies came. From reportedly buying a new home to dealing with the health issues associated with children being born immaturely and Jay’s new album coming out. We definitely think they needed a night alone to foster their relationship, especially after coming out of their Lemonade era and reminiscing on 4:44. Hopefully this becomes a weekly date!

