JAY-Z Treats Beyonce To A Romantic Dinner Date 1 Month After Twins’ Birth — First Pics

What a sight for sore eyes! Beyonce has emerged after giving birth to her twins in June to go on a romantic date with husband JAY-Z. Obviously, she looks amazing!

Can you say MILF? Beyonce, 36, is positively glowing after just having not one, but two babies in June. After caring for newborn twins for an exhausting month, the hardworking mom was treated to a romantic night on the town by doting husband JAY-Z. Bey and Jay left the twins and their big sister, Blue Ivy, 5, with a babysitter and hit up Nobu for some grown ups-only fun. The power couple were spotted in Malibu at the celebrity hotspot on July 12, and Bey’s looking’ fine. CLICK HERE to see the first pics of Beyonce post-birth!

So, admittedly, Beyonce’s a little out of focus in these pics. Her hair looks incredible, though. Most new moms can barely stay awake during the day, let alone get glam for a night in front of paparazzi. Jay’s taking extra care to make sure she’s shielded from any prying eyes. You can’t see Beyonce’s post-baby body, but believe us — it’s incredible. Just a month after giving birth, Beyonce’s already lost a whopping 30 pounds, a source close to the Lemonade singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Bey’s dramatic weight loss is due in part to, you know, giving birth to two babies and the excess fluid that comes with pregnancy. But that’s not 30 whole pounds. The rest is pure, hard work, and she’s busting that famous butt to get back into fighting shape. She’s working out with a personal trainer, the source told us, as well as sticking to healthy and filling foods: “a simple low-fat, low-carb diet full of organic greens and lean proteins like tuna and chicken breast.” We seriously can’t wait until we see a clear photo of Beyonce out in public — hopefully with those babies!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Beyonce for the first time since having her twins? Let us know!