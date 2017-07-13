Bella Hadid’s New Bikini Is The Flattering Cut That Looks Good On Everyone

Bella Hadid served up serious inspiration in a slew of swimsuits, totally embracing a sexy new style: the square-neck bikini! Here’s why you should, too! Read on for tips if you want to master the sexy trend.

Bella Hadid, 20, is the bikini queen of the summer as she continues to jet-set across the globe, all while showing off her amazing model frame in a slew of stylish swimsuits — and considering she’s such a trend-setter, it isn’t surprising to see her rock a new silhouette with confidence and ease. In fact, Bella was one of the first babes to really embrace the high-cut, thong bikini. Now she’s combining her fave new high-cut bottoms with a different type of bikini top: a square-neck swimsuit.

A square-neck swimsuit is a great option for both large and small-chested girls. If you’re trying to dress your ample assets, you’ll love the way the neckline offers a bit more support and will keep you in place — especially when compared to a traditional bikini top. If you have a smaller chest, a deep square cut will bring your chest together and give you more cleavage. It’s also a great option if you don’t have the perkiest chest — a great square-neck top will push you up and keep you in place! Another reason we love the cut? If you’re daring to bare in a high-cut bikini bottom or thong, (just like Bella), it’s a nice way to balance out the cheeky view as the top offers a bit more coverage than a traditional top. If you prefer a one-piece bathing suit over a bikini you can still rock a square-neck silhouette, too.

Bella’s latest obsession? Faye Bikinis! In fact, she wore three-square neck bikini tops from the brand in just one week! Her “Maven Top” retails for $67.69 and her “Zeila Bottoms” retail for $72.26 so you can scoop up her exact look on the brand’s website if you love her sexy take on swimwear. Not only did she opt for the set as she shared this picturesque shot getting out of a pool on July 13, but she also opted for the same exact suit in a baby blue hue when she relaxed on a yacht with pal Kendall Jenner in Mykonos. She also visited a race track where she rocked the brand’s “Lais Top” with a pair of black pants and a white button-down blouse, which she wore open, putting the focus on the bikini top and her toned abs. I love the way she color-coordinated with the color of the “START” sign at the track.

See how Bella totally owned the look above and let us know if you’re going to try a square-neck bikini this season.