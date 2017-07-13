Ayesha Curry: What She Eats In A Day (Carbs & Wine!) For Her Gorgeous Figure

Ayesha Curry looked gorgeous in a skintight bodysuit at the ESPY Awards on July 12. To maintain her gorgeous shape, she eats healthy, but definitely treats herself in moderation to brownies, wine, and rice! See her daily diet below!

Ayesha Curry is a Food Network star, busy mom of two, and wife to the incomparable Stephen Curry. She has a gorgeous body, and she showed it off in a jumpsuit at the ESPYs on July 12. She’s a chef and author, and I love that she really EATS a ton of food. I think she proves healthy food can still be delicious. But she’s also not about deprivation! She eats rice and has wine, like many of us! She spilled on her daily diet to PEOPLE: “I don’t know… balance ever really exists when you’re trying to juggle work, family, etc. However, I do believe in balance when it comes to food. I believe in enjoying things in moderation. Instead of depriving yourself, just look for healthier options and ways to make things you love in a healthier way.” She’s lost 20 pounds since January 2017!

Since she has a sweet tooth, she tries to make the most of it by making a healthier version: “Last night I was craving brownies. To fill that craving I made gluten-free brownies with raw cacao and opted to use coconut oil.” She also works out five to six times a week. “I am someone who really needs variety in exercise. One day I may go to a spin class or to kickboxing. Recently I’ve also gotten into agility training — it’s intense! I look for exciting, fast-paced and fresh ways to incorporate exercise into my routine. For days that I am not in the mood to work out, I may take the girls for a walk to make sure that I get moving.”

Here is her exact food diary:

“WATER

8 glasses of water with fresh fruit and mint

BREAKFAST

Cucumber Avocado Fennel ZÜPA NOMA soup

2 scrambled eggs cooked in ghee with 4 oz. smoked salmon and 1 tbsp. scallions

1 cup coffee with 1 tsp. coconut oil, 1 tsp. grass-fed ghee and a bit of manuka honey

LUNCH

4 oz. grilled chicken breast

1 cup broccoli roasted in olive oil with sea salt and pepper

½ roasted sweet potato

½ cup quinoa cooked in chicken stock

SNACK

¼ cup trail mix

1 glass sparking water with a splash of raw apple cider vinegar

DINNER

Apricot-glazed salmon made with soy sauce, garlic and apricot preserves

Rice with roasted vegetables

Glass of white wine

DESSERT

½ cup fresh berries with homemade whipped cream

CALORIES: 1,806″

HollywoodLifers, do you love Ayesha Curry’s diet?