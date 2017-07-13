ASAP Bari: Fans Accuse Him Of Sexual Assault After Disturbing Video Surfaces

ASAP Bari may want to hire a lawyer, asap; At least that’s what fans are claiming after a graphic video allegedly showed him sexually harassing a naked woman. Click inside for more. However, the details are quite disturbing.

ASAP Bari [real name: Jabari Shelton] is being accused of attempted “rape” by Twitter users who’ve seen this graphic video [which HollywoodLife.com chose not to feature]. In what appears to be a Snapchat video, a man who is believed to be Bari pulls white sheets off of a naked woman and says, “You f–ked my assistant, now you’re going to suck my d-ck.” The woman then jumps off of the bed and runs away, seemingly in tears, while saying “Stop it!” The man, slaps her behind, as she allegedly says, “Stop, Bari, honestly.” The man then follows the woman as she attempts to leave the room. When the video begins, the woman is laying in bed with another man, while yet another man is seemingly taping the situation. The graphic video is captioned, “what that mouth do b–ch”.

Twitter users believe that the man [who says the graphic line] in the video is him, because the woman seems to call the man “Bari.” And, the man in the video is wearing a long sleeve, red Supreme x Louis Vuitton sweatshirt with dark, ripped jean shorts; the same outfit internet goers discovered Bari was in, in an Instagram photo three days prior.

Soon after the incident occurred, a Twitter account @chasinfoodstmps [name: acuraVanessa] claimed to be the woman in the video. According to now deleted tweets, which were screen-shotted by other sites, the Twitter user allegedly said, “I am the girl in the video and Bari was apprehended today by UK police forces and is still being held.” In a separate tweet the user allegedly said, “I was forced into bed by Bari and his crew and Bari got upset because I refused to engage in any sexual acts.”

In since deleted or removed tweets, Bari allegedly claimed the video is fake. “Y’all Gotta Do Better… Cmon Fake The Fake Edit Videos,” the tweets allegedly read.

Take a look at some of the appalled reactions from Twitter users, below.

im not going to share the video for the sake of the woman in it but asap bari has lost all my respect. — keith xhale (@keithxhale) July 12, 2017

video evidence of asap bari committing sexual assault wow — world class realtor (@trapseed) July 12, 2017

damn asap bari a rapist now smh — big baller thug (@LILAFRIMANE) July 12, 2017

Asap Bari should've just left that poor girl vlone. — NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) July 13, 2017

Asap Bari a rapist, and Asap Rocky weird for supporting that nigga — Wenger In (@BasedChasen) July 13, 2017

ASAP Bari Tried To Get Ian Connor For Rape A Few Months Ago , Now A Video Of Bari Tryna Rape A Girl Surfaces. pic.twitter.com/81jVD0oxMO — ㅤㅤ (@BoluTYK) July 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts on this horrific story.