Zendaya Slams Reports She’s Dating ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star Tom Holland: See Response

Could they be caught in a web of love? Tom Holland and Zendaya sparked romance rumors after co-starring in the new flick ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ However, Zendaya took to Twitter to SLAM reports they’re dating on July 13. Check it out!

Tom Holland, 21, and Zendaya, 20, are supposedly the hottest new couple, but are sparks really flying off-set? Multiple reports surfaced that a romance was brewing, even though his character Peter Parker has a platonic relationship with Michelle (Zendaya’s character). “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try to spend as much time as possible with one another.” However, it looks like these two are actually still happily in the friend zone! Check out our photo gallery of Zendaya and Tom, right here.

Zendaya clapped back at the rumors by taking to Twitter on July 13. “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996,” she wrote. This comes after it was reported that they are “both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up.” A source told the publication, “They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.” It’s clear the co-stars have the utmost respect for each other, especially considering his sweet statements about Zendaya ahead of the July 7 premiere.

“We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” Tom previously gushed over his lovely co-star. “I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m glad I have a friend like her.” Even though Zendaya and Tom aren’t dating in real life, it’s great to see they’ve formed an incredible bond during their time spent together!

Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

