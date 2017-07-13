Angelina Spotted With Mystery Man On Disneyland Trip With Kids — Exclusive Interview

A new face joined Angelina Jolie and her kids when they rang in twins Knox and Vivienne’s birthdays in Disneyland on July 11! An artist who saw them told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about Angie’s mystery man!

Angelina Jolie, 42, gave her nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne the best gift a mother can give for their birthday on July 11 — a trip to Disneyland! However, the twins and their other siblings weren’t the only ones who Angie brought with her. The Maleficent star was spotted in the parks with a mysterious man and everyone is wondering who he could be! Click here to see pics of the kids then and now.

“Angelina did have a friend with her at Disneyland yesterday, and my coworker at Disneyland who saw them together said, ‘It was a famous person, cause I know his face, but I don’t know who it was. She was with some other guy. But I couldn’t tell you who,'” Alexa Guzman, a Disneyland artist who Angie commissioned to do some work for the children while they were in the park, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I don’t know how romantic her date could have been with this famous guy if she was with a bunch of her kids but, my friend saw him and recognized him, but did not know who he was. A mystery date man, if it was a date.”

Alexa told HollywoodLife.com that Angie had been in mom mode while helping the children pick out the artwork they wanted. The artist created pieces that incorporated Disney characters like Maleficent into the letters of Knox, Vivienne and 13-year-old Zahara‘s names. Seems like whether Angie brought a date with her or not she was totally focused on her brood.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angie’s mystery man? Do you think he was a family friend or something more? Let us know below!