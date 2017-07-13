Aly Raisman Chanels Olive Oyl In Sailor Inspired Outfit At Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

She can’t do a flip in that! For the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards’ red carpet, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman traded in her spandex leotard for an adorable sailor-inspired skirt and middy blouse.

Fierce should be Aly Raisman‘s middle name! The 23-year old gold medalist was a member of the “Fierce Five” in the 2012 Olympics and now she’s turning heads at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles. We’re not used to seeing the athlete in anything but a bedazzled red, white, and blue leotard, but on July 13, she really stepped up her game at the UCLA venue. Aly looked super cute in a sailor-esque outfit that could come directly from the Pop Eye cartoon! The pencil skirt highlighted her toned legs and the middy blouse was designed with large white buttons.

Being a gymnast, Aly frequently takes a lot of heat for the way her body looks in certain outfits. And quite frankly, she’s sick of it! The brunette beauty stood up to haters on June 7 with a positive message about loving your curves, muscles, angles or anything else women may be self-conscious of. “Wear whatever makes you feel happy and confident,” she captioned a photo of herself in a swimsuit with an extra deep V-neck. “Don’t EVER let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn’t dress. We are all entitled to wear what we want. Females do not have to dress modest to be respected. Be proud of your body.”

If you love Aly and everything she represents as much as we do, tune-in on July 16 to watch the full Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. Technically the event doesn’t air until Sunday, but we couldn’t resist peeking at all the fashion a few days early. Besides Aly, our top nominee for best dressed goes to Simon Biles, who wowed in a skin-tight magenta mini dress and strappy black heels. You go, girls!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Aly’s red carpet look?