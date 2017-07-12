How To Workout Outside When It’s Super Hot — Trainer Tips To Stay Safe

It’s finally hot and you want to show off your summer bod! You gotta maintain that figure and that probably includes outdoor workouts. Here’s how to do it safely when the temps are sweltering!

Beachbody Supercoach and celebrity trainer Leandro Carvalho tells us: “When working out, it’s important to listen to your body and take as many breaks as you feel you need. This doesn’t mean stopping after every single rep, but if you feel dizzy, lightheaded, or if you’re unable to breathe and feel like you may pass out, stop exercising and continue walking in place or step from side to side to slowly bring your heart rate down. Take deep, even breaths, drink some water, and if you need to, take a seat to regroup.” He adds, “During extreme heat, keep your workouts to a moderate level. If it’s 90°F out, it’s probably best to wait until it’s a little cooler before trying your newest HIIT routine in the park. Try to fit outdoor workouts in during the morning or evening, when temperatures are lower.”

New Jersey-based celebrity trainer, Michael Blauner, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “Training for most continues all year long. Outdoor training in the summer exposes us to some risks that come with the rewards. In order to keep going safely through the summer, one must take proper precautions when training outdoors or you run risk of experiencing heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke.” Michael says: “The first thing I recommend is that you have a thorough medical exam on a regular basis to monitor your overall health and talk to your doctor about exercising in the heat. From there, proceed with caution when it comes to training outdoors in heated conditions. Your body’s cooling system functions differently in the heat. And if you’re not careful, it will shut down leading to serious issues. These are some basic tips to stay safe in the heat … be careful, stay cool, train smart and train safe!“

Michael’s Tips:

* drink and bring plenty of water

* wear light, loose clothes

* best to wear a hat

* set a comfortable pace… don’t push too hard.

* workout during the cooler part of the day

* try to keep in the shade.

* in addition, I say always have your phone with you in case of emergency and best to train with a partner to be even safer!”

