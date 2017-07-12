Brandon Rogers: 5 Things About ‘AGT’ Contestant Who Tragically Died Before Episode Aired

One month after Brandon Rogers was tragically killed in a car crash, his ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition aired on the hit NBC show. Here’s everything you need to know about the late 29-year-old.

Earlier this year, Brandon Rogers, 29, auditioned for America’s Got Talent with a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky,” which earned an overwhelming, positive response from the audience. The judges, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, were also all blown away, giving the 29-year-old four ‘YES’ responses and moving him along in the competition. However, Brandon will sadly not be able to continue the competition — he tragically died in a car accident on June 11, just one month before the episode featuring his audition aired on NBC. Here’s everything to know.

1. Brandon became a doctor after a traumatizing experience. Brandon, who lives in West Virginia, is a family medicine doctor, a career he’s known he’s wanted since he was just six years old. “I came home from school one day and I found my mom laying in a pool of blood,” he explained in his AGT audition tape. “We rushed her to the hospital and the doctors were like heroes…they saved her life. It made me want to be the doctor that I am today.”

2. He started singing as a way to cope with stress. Obviously, being a doctor is not an easy job. Brandon revealed that music helped him deal with the more difficult times in his profession. “I feel like I’m in a field where I’m actually making a different, but there can be really tough days sometimes, too,” he admitted. “My way to cope with the stress has always been music.” And, yes — he used to sing to his patients.

3. His family supported airing his audition. America’s Got Talent only aired Brandon’s audition because they received permission from his family.

On June 11, Brandon Rogers tragically passed away in a car accident. At the request of his family, we share his audition with you. pic.twitter.com/LNkNGYgvJH — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 12, 2017

4. He’s performed with Boyz II Men. According to Brandon’s Instagram page, he had the opportunity to perform with the iconic R&B group at the Mirage in Las Vegas from Jan. 20-22.

5. He was close to his family. Aside from being incredibly close with his mother, Brandon was also very tight-knit with his sister, Christian, and brother, Danni. “I lost my best friend yesterday, but to see all the lives he’s touched brings joy to my heart,” Danni wrote on Instagram after the accident. Christian also posted a touching tribute: “Words cannot express the hurt and sadness that come with losing my brother. They cannot express the joy and gratitude i feel for having gotten to know and love him. But they can express happiness for knowing that he touched many lives and inspired many.”

