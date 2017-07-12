‘Manhattanhenge’ Returns: When To See It & How To Get The Best Instagram Pic

Manhattanhenge is back! The sun will be setting right along Manhattan’s street grid on July 12 and 13 and HollywoodLife.com has all the tips to make sure you get the best possible photos!

New Yorkers, “Manhattanhenge” is upon us! For the second time in the summer of 2017 the sunset will be aligning with the street grid of Manhattan and the photos are going to be sensational! Of course, getting a good photo isn’t going to just happen. It takes planning, good timing and some creativity to ensure your images get all the likes! So, if you’re planning to document this bi-yearly event in the city streets, here’s some tips to make sure the photos are fantastic! Check out some insane images of “Manhattanhenge” from last year!

Wondering when “Manhattanhenge” 2017 is happening? The event starts at 8:20 p.m. EDT on July 12 and 8:21 p.m. EDT on July 13 and by then you need have already decided where you’re going to capture your magic moment. Ideally, you should have a few spots picked out to make the most of this rare phenomenon. Being as far east in Manhattan as possible will also help fill your frame with beauty! The best streets to catch the stunning event are 14th, 34th, 42nd, 57th and 79th street because they’re wider than most thoroughfares and can accommodate all the extra people who will be on the streets capturing the fun!

If you have your heart set on a certain building, say the Chrysler building on 42nd or the Empire State Building on 34th, then arriving extra early is key! The beloved event also happened on May 29 and 30 and let’s just say the city showed up! If you own a tripod, it’s a wise decision to bring it along. And it might seem strange, but a small footstool isn’t a bad idea either. Sure, you’ll be that person in the city with a stool but again remember: this solar events brings out the crowds! Oh, and if you’re going to stop right in the middle of a street to take a photo, be extra careful! Happy snapping!

