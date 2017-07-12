USA Vs. Martinique Live Stream: Watch The Golden Cup Clash Online

Gooooal! The United States was held to a draw in the opening round of the Gold Cup. Expect the Yanks to pull out the stops when they face Martinique on July 12 at 9:00 PM ET.

The United States Men’s National Team is still in the hunt for their first win in the 2017 Gold Cup. They left their opening match against Panama with a draw, while Martinique easily defeated Nicaragua to take the lead in Group B. Yes, Martinique currently leads the group – but it may not be that way for long. The action will get hot at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, so soccer fans better make sure to see every sizzling second of this soccer showdown.

“We didn’t play well on the day,” USMNT head coach Bruce Arena said following the 1-1 match against Panama, according to MLS Soccer. “I thought we didn’t deal well with the pressure, especially in the midfield. We turned over way too much. We didn’t do a good job of establishing a rhythm … Our passing wasn’t good on the day.” The Americans, favored to win the match, had the victory snatched out of their hands at the 60th minute courtesy of Miguel Camargo, 23. Miguel netted the equalizer ten minutes after Dom Dwyer, 26, put the Americans up 1-0. Try as they did, the USA couldn’t score again in the game.

“Crap performance,” Kellyn Acosta, the 21-year-old FC Dallas star tweeted after the game. “I was a little upset about how I played individually and, obviously, collectively as a team. I thought we expected more out of ourselves,” he told Fox Sports. “But sometimes that’s how the game goes….It’s a long tournament. We still have two more games to kind of just get back on track and get back to things we’re good at. That’s the beauty of it. We have two more opportunities to bounce back.

This match will be only the second time that Martinique has faced the USA (which was an 2-0 victory for the United States in 2003.) The island region of France has less than half-a-million people living in it, but its connections to the European soccer landscape has given this small squad a chance to run with the giants. “We’re in a tough group, but on the pitch, everything is possible,” manager David Regis, 48, told France Football, per MLS Soccer. “[The team has] the talent. I see them working every day, and I am confident in their qualities … I try to make them understand that football is not a question of name or contract, it is a matter of men, and they will be judged only on the field.”

