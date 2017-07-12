Panama Vs. Nicaragua Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Match Online

After a less-than-stellar opening to the 2017 Gold Cup, both Panama and Nicaragua desperately need a win. These two teams clash in Tampa on July 12 at 6:30 PM ET so don’t miss a single second!

Panama and Nicaragua enter this game at the bottom of the Gold Cup’s Group B. With only one game after this match left in the group stage, both sides desperately need a win, especially if they want to advance to the next round. Panama looks to come off its draw against the United States to hand La Azul Y Blanco their second loss. Nicaragua, on the other hand, can’t afford to take another L. The stakes are high in this match so soccer fans better tune in to watch every kick, block and goal!

In their opening match against the Americans, Los Canaleros fought to a 1-1 draw. The Americans went up 1-0 at the 50th minute, courtesy of Dom Dwyer, 26, but Panama would net the equalizer ten minutes later. Miguel Camargo, 23, the New York City FC striker (on loan from Chorrillo) was in the right place at the right time to capitalize on a wayward rebound off of Brad Guzan’s, 32, chest. The equalizer went unanswered for the rest of the game, and both the American and Panamanian teams walked away with 1 point.

“I was very happy [to score a goal] but the credit goes to the entire team,” Miguel Camargo said to reporters after the game, according to MLS Soccer. “Especially because we were behind. But we worked together, and we tied it up, as a team.” Though it wasn’t as great as a win, this draw might have bought Panama’s ticket to the next round. They should have no problem taking on Nicaragua, who fell 0-2 to Martinique, and then they’ll meet Les Matinino after they go up against the Americans. If Panama keeps playing like they have, they should easily make the knockout stage.

As for Nicaragua, they may not come out of this with a win, but if one of the team’s players can find the back of the net, then that might be good enough. In Nicaragua’s four Gold Cup games, they’ve yet to score. Oh no! This frustration must be getting too much to bear, so if team captain Juan Barrera, 28, can lead his team to score, it’ll be incredibly satisfying for this squad.

