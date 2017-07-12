Tiny Refuses To Let T.I. Take Credit For Her Career: ‘I Been Doing This Sh*t On My Own’

Tameka ‘Tiny” Harris put T.I. in his place when she took to social media to boldly state she is solely responsible for her successful career. Read her cryptic post here!

Miss Independent! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, took to Instagram to remind all her followers that she is the one who started her career and made it flourish, not her estranged husband, T.I., 36. The former Xscape member posted two side by side photos of herself singing into a microphone. One photo is from 1995 and the other is from 2017 and Tiny used the combined image as a way to compare her similar hair and take credit for her hard work over the years. The caption for the photo read, “It’s crazy how things repeats themselves…my hair in the like 95 same 2017 moral of the story…I been doing this sh*t on my own.” Take that, T.I.! See some of the former couple’s best moments here!

Tiny’s music career started long before she started dating T.I. in 2000. She joined the R&B quartet Xscape in 1992 while she was still in high school and the talented musicians were signed to Jermaine Dupri‘s record label shortly after. Her time with Xscape made her a household name and garnered her multiple honors, including two Soul Train Music Awards and an A-Town Music Award. She also received the highest musical honor when she won a Grammy Award with fellow Xscape member Kandi Burruss for their songwriting work on TLC’s hit song, “No Scrubs.”

Tiny and T.I.’s tumultuous divorce battle has been full of ups and downs and a lot of the duo’s actions has caused speculation about whether or not they are really done for good. Despite her tough times with the separation, Tiny’s been keeping a smile on her face by thriving in her work and spending time with her kids. Her reunion with her Xscape members at the 2017 BET Awards in June received high praise and she’s gearing up for a highly anticipated reality show with the girls. The show, which will focus on the girl group coming back together, is set to premiere on Bravo in Nov. 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your opinion on Tiny’s comments about her career? Tell us here!