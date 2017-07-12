T.I. & Tiny: Why She’s Livid He’s Showering Teyana Taylor With Compliments

Tiny is NOT happy after hearing her estranged hubby T.I. gush over his co-star Teyana Taylor. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that T.I hasn’t given her a compliment in a long time, and she’s hurting because of it.

Uh oh! We’re sure Teyana Taylor, 26, was happy to hear that her The Trap co-star T.I., 36, thinks she’s “funny” and “strong,” but his estranged wife Tiny, 41, sure wasn’t! T.I. and Tiny have been so on and off lately, and even though Teyana is married, The Xscape singer is hurt to hear her husband talk about another woman that way. During her birthday week, no less! See pics of T.I. and Tiny, here.

“Tiny is livid T.I. is gushing over Teyana on the gram,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t think anything is going on because she knows Teyana loves her man Iman [Shumpert], but it still upsets her. This is her birthday week and it would be nice if his focus was on HER, not other women.” Poor thing!

It gets even worse. Apparently despite her loyalty, T.I. hasn’t shown her the same kind of appreciation. “Tiny can’t think of the last time Tip gave her a compliment, told her she’s beautiful, or made her feel special,” the insider continued. “Yes he will romance her but she feels he’s only after sex, he doesn’t make her feel special. Yet he still has plenty of time gushing over some other sexy woman. It’s disrespectful. He treats her like a yo-yo and she’s tired of it.” Poor baby! The last thing we remember T.I. saying about Tiny is that their marriage was a “distraction,” which is the opposite of a compliment. If they’re going to make their marriage work, he needs to show her some tender love and care!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. was pout of line complimenting Teyana? Let us know!