Tia Mowry Sheds 20 Lbs. & Proudly Shows It Off In Bikini: ‘This Is Not Photoshopped’

Haters will say it’s Photoshopped, but Tia Mowry shed 20lbs the real way! The actress flaunted her slimmer figure in bright bikini while vacationing in Hawaii. Talk about major gym inspo!

Good luck finding any Photoshop fails in this picture! Tia Mowry, 39, is in the best shape of her life having dropped 20 pounds ahead of her family vacation to Hawaii — and she got that way without using any fancy photo editing apps. Dressed in a bright pink and blue BFYNE bikini, the Sister Sister star flaunted her toned tummy, mile-long legs, and mermaid locks in front of a jungle-esque backdrop. If you’re looking for gym inspiration, this is it! “I love me,” she captioned the post on July 12. “And that’s all that matters! Ps. this photo is not photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss m a**!”

But a great body like that comes with a lot of discipline, hard work, and sweat! Of course endlessly running around after her son, Cree, also burns tons of calories. Tia’s bikini pic comes roughly two years after she was body shamed by online trolls who thought she was pregnant with baby number two. She shut down the hate by saying, “I’ve gained these extra 10 [or] 15 pounds because of my cooking show,” to the Huffington Post, adding, “I’m just enjoying life and, when I want to drop the pounds, I will, but right now I’m happy with who I am.”

The brunette beauty actually has many workout videos on her Instagram page, but she’s also not afraid of giving into her cravings once and a while. What does a cheat day look like for Tia? Well, judging from her selfies, it’s pretty obvious that she loves ice cream! On regular days she treats her body like a temple with healthy salads, packed with avocados, tomatoes, and grilled shrimp. At home she has an outdoor poor and loves splashing around with Tamera Mowry‘s two kids as well. This family loves exercising together!

HollywoodLifers, how amazing does Tia look on her Hawaii vacation? Is she your gym inspiration?