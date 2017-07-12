T.I. Gushing Over Co-Star Teyana Taylor: How Her NBA Star Husband Feels

When T.I’s got something to say, Instagram is his microphone! After he bragged about Teyana Taylor online, fans thought he was flirting with the singer! Now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what her hubby, Iman Shumpert thinks!

We’re about to set the record straight! After T.I., 36, gave his The Trap co-star, Teyana Taylor, 26, some love on the gram, some people thought he was making a pass at the singer. Well, there’s nothing to see here, because even her husband, Iman Shumpert, 27, wasn’t phased by Tip’s compliments. In fact, he embraced the rapper’s words. “Iman knows his wife is the bomb, and he’s not surprised that T.I. showered her with compliments,” an NBA insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Shump’s not offended or threatened whatsoever. He loves to see Teyana get the recognition she deserves.” Now, that’s how a power couple acts.

Not to mention, “Teyana likes her men tall… way over 6 feet,” like Shumpert, who’s 6’5″. And, like we said, Shump and Teyana are the ultimate power couple, who’ve been going strong since day one. So, guys, don’t get any ideas about this one. Tip and Teyana are strictly co-workers and Teyana and Shump are madly in love. Sadly, we can’t say the same for Tip and his on-again-off-again ex, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41.

Although Tiny made the first move to end their marriage by filing for divorce in Dec. 2016, now, she’s the one who’s having second thoughts. She and Tip have been on and off for months now, regardless of the legal docs. Tiny even admitted during a recent interview that she and T.I. have been talking, a lot. And, just when things started to get better, Tip started to go back and forth with his feelings about reconciling.

So, Tiny’s been a bit hurt about Tip’s indecisiveness, when it comes to their relationship. While their future remains a mystery, one thing is for sure, Tiny doesn’t have to worry about Teyana. Like we said, Tip and Tey are co-stars and friends; his post was all in fun!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. will officially go forward with their divorce?