‘This Is Us’ Season 2: A New Flashback & More Epic Spoilers Revealed In Set Photos

The ‘This Is Us’ cast has started filming season 2, and they’re already spilling secrets about what’s ahead in the new episodes. Mandy Moore even drops a possible huge hint about Jack’s future!

They’re back, baby! The cast and crew of This Is Us started working on season 2 on July 11 and gave us our first glimpse of what’s to come. First and foremost, we’re getting more flashbacks right off the bat! Creator Dan Fogelman tweeted a photo of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) at the hospital after the birth of their triplets, one of whom sadly died in childbirth. Rebecca and Jack appear to be looking at Kevin, Kate, and Randall in the nursery. Rebecca doesn’t look too happy in the photo. As we all know, Rebecca didn’t have the easiest time connecting with the babies early on, especially Randall. Maybe this is the moment Jack is convincing Rebecca to take Randall home.

Mandy also shared another photo on her Instagram story that could be a huge spoiler! She posted a pic of a hat with the logo for “Big Three Homes” across the cap. Could we see Jack finally start his own construction company in season 2? Last season, Jack postponed his dream of starting his own company and stayed with his office job so Randall could attend a school for gifted children. We have so many questions!

This Is Us season 2 will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 26, on NBC. The two actors who play teenage Kevin and Randall, Logan Shroyer and Niles Fitch, were also pictured on the set. The boys, along with the actress who plays teenage Kate, Hannah Zeile, will all be series regulars in the upcoming season.

The first episode of season 2 is going to bring on all the tears. Mandy revealed in an interview with Larry King that she’d been told that we will find out how Jack died in the premiere. How Jack died was the big mystery of the first season of This Is Us, and it sounds like we’re going to get answers sooner rather than later.

