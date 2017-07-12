Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: The Romantic B-Day Vacation He’s Planning For Her

Just ten more days until Selena Gomez’s birthday! As part of her celebration, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that boyfriend The Weeknd has planned a romantic vacation.

Selena Gomez is going to remember her 25th birthday for the rest of her life. While most of us can’t even bother to get a group dinner organized, The Weeknd, 27, is going all out planning her celebration — especially after the way she spoiled him on his special day. “Selena is counting down the days until her birthday in less than two weeks because she’ll be seeing her boyfriend,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s taking her on a surprise vacation. She has no idea where they are going but he has a break in his tour and has told her he’s taking her somewhere. She’s super excited!”

While the “It Ain’t Me” singer might be totally clueless about The Weeknd’s plans, we have a piece of valuable info about their upcoming trip. The “Starboy” crooner is thinking of taking her to the City Of Love — Paris! It could work out perfectly because he’s actually performing at Lollapalooza on the same day as her birthday. What’s more romantic than sipping wine and trying all kind of cheeses under the Eiffel Tower? Literally nothing. Selena has always loved supporting her man while he’s on tour, traveling from Columbia to Toronto together, so why not keep that pattern going?

Celebrity birthdays are obviously no joke. Money is never an issue and the possibilities are endless. When The Weeknd turned 27, the brunette bombshell rented out an entire Dave & Busters so that he could play games with his friends without any interruptions. Oh, and get this — she wasn’t even in town when he celebrated! She had a gig in a different city and still organized his birthday over the phone and spent thousands on him. Now that’s true love!

HollywoodLifers, where do you think The Weeknd will take Selena on her birthday?