The Weeknd Reportedly Ready To Propose To Selena Gomez: ‘Looking At Rings’ Says Source

The Weeknd is reportedly looking to make Selena Gomez’s birthday extra special this year. The ‘Starboy’ singer has reportedly been browsing for engagement rings! Will he pop the question on her big 25th?

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, have been together for less than a year, but Abel reportedly believes there’s no time like the present to declare his love in the grandest way! He’s planning to propose, a source told OK! Magazine, and he reportedly wants to do it on her 25th birthday, July 22. That’s just a week away! The ‘starboy’ is starry-eyed about their future together, and he’s hoping and praying that she says yes! Here’s how he’s prepping for the big moment:

“Abel has been looking at engagement rings for weeks and has his eye on a gorgeous four-carat diamond solitaire,” the source told OK! mag. “They’re always talking about a future together, so he knows that Selena will say yes, but she would never expect him to propose so soon. She’s going to be shocked!” Aww! He’s reportedly also consulted Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefy, about his major move. Selena and her mother are very close, so if Mandy gives Abel her blessing, it’s a huge deal. It’s sweet that he’s spoken to her about it!

It’s totally understandable that Abel wants to marry Selena, seeing as they’re totally obsessed with each other. He and Selena “miss each other like crazy” when they’re not together, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, which has been happening a lot lately. They’re both so busy with their own careers that it’s hard to see each other — especially when The Weeknd is still on tour in Europe. They combat the heartbreak by keeping in constant contact, according to the source, by texting, calling, and even sending each other goofy memes.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to The Weeknd’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Abel are going to get engaged soon? Let us know!