Steph & Ayesha Curry Look Madly In Love, Kissing & Holding Hands At The 2017 ESPYS

Adorable! Steph Curry and his gorgeous wife Ayesha are the hottest couple in the sports world and their love was obvious as they smothered each other with affection at the 2017 ESPYS in Los Angeles on July 12th. Keep reading for the update on this adorable couple.

Steph Curry and his amazing, beautiful wife Ayesha Curry looked very much in love at the 2017 ESPYS. An eyewitness at the award show at the Microsoft Theater shares that, “Steph and Ayesha looked madly in love at the ESPYs. They were kissing and holding hands on the red carpet as everyone watched. It was incredibly hot out there but they couldn’t have cared less. They had each other and that seemed to be enough.” Ahh, so sweet.

Every year, during the MLB All-Star break, the greatest athletes in the world gather to celebrate achievements of the greatest players in professional sports. Coming off an amazing NBA championship win in 2017 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Steph could not be happier to attend this event where his team, the Golden State Warriors are nominated for the Best Team ESPYS Award up against Chicago Cubs, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and other teams… all champions in their sports.

Peyton Manning, retired NFL quarterback and winner of 9 of his own ESPYS hosted the big night of sporting awards at the Microsoft Theater where Steph held hands sitting next to Ayesha. The loving couple were in the house alongside some of his teammates and their biggest competitors. Before any ESPYS were even handed out, Steph who was dressed in black and matched Ayesha who sparkled in black too, looked like the biggest winner at the epic event.

While Steph won the ESPYS Award in 2015 for Best NBA Player, he was looked over for an individual nomination in the 2017 award show. Instead, NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard were all nominated for the prestigious award.

