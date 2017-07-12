Sophie Turner: Why She’s Going To Be An ‘Emotional Wreck’ Filming ‘GoT’ Season 8

Sophie Turner is not ready for the final season of ‘Game of Thrones.’ The gorgeous actress reveals to ‘W Magazine’ that she’s going to be an ’emotional wreck’ next season. Plus, why is the end of the show ‘terrifying’ to her?

Even after 7 seasons, Sophie Turner, 21, is not ready for Game of Thrones to come to an end. The show is gearing up for its season 7 premiere on July 16. But after season 8, the show is done. Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, is “not looking forward” to the show ending. “I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it,” she told W Magazine. “It’s not like I’m brushing it under the carpet; I am fully aware that it is coming to an end, but I don’t think I’ll be ready until I shoot my final scene, and then I think I will be completely an emotional wreck for the next year or so of my life. I’m really not looking forward to it. It is terrifying.”

Game of Thrones has been a part of Sophie’s life for almost a decade. She’s been working on the show since she was 13 years old! We’ve watched her transform from a girl to a strong young woman, both onscreen and off. “Normally you play a character for a month or so, and then you are done with it, but to be able to flesh out a character for over eight or so years has been really amazing,” she continued. “She’s a project that I really feel is part of me now. Everything that happens to her affects me. I have kind of been living through two people for the past eight years.”

Season 7 is gearing up to the be season of the Starks. Sansa was able to return home to Winterfell last season and reunited with Jon Snow. House Stark is rising again, and that’s partially thanks to Sansa. After all, she did save Jon Snow in the Battle of the Bastards and helped make House Stark the ruling house in the North again. Sophie reveals that season 7 is going to feature Sansa figuring out how to handle the newfound power she has.

“Now that she’s became a leader, she has Winterfell, she has her home, she has her brother,” Sophie said. “She’s got to the point where she has that power that she’s been longing for. And the ability to kind of hopefully bring the people that she loves back to her or create a safe haven if they do come back to her. It’s more about her figuring out how to treat that power and how to surround herself with the people that are best for her. This season is about trust and loyalty.”

