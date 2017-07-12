Shia LaBeouf Apologizes After Blasting African American Cop During Drunken Racist Rant

Shia LaBeouf is deeply sorry for his disgusting behavior following a public drunkenness arrest in Georgia. He’s taking account for his racist rant at a black cop and says the incident is a ‘new low’ for him.

Troubled actor Shia LaBeouf knows he’s hit a new rock bottom after going off on a racist rant at cops in Savannah who arrested him for allegedly being drunk in public on July 8. Not only was he recorded on tape during his booking saying “a black man arrested me for being white,” he told a black officer that he was “going to hell” because of his skin color. On July 12, the 31-year-old star issued an apology for his abhorrent actions. “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst.” Well, recognizing he has a HUGE problem is a step in the right direction.

Shia has been a hot mess for a long time now, with a series of alcohol-related arrests that have included his refusal to leave a Chicago Walgreens and rudely interrupting a 2014 performance of Broadways’ Cabaret. But it was his videotaped racist rant that is his most shocking moment yet and even he knows it. “The severity of my behavior is not lost on me. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom,” he continues. Umm, telling a cop he’s going to hell because he’s black sure as heck better be a rock bottom!

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” Shia adds. His trips to rehab have never seemed to stick and his latest arrest should be a big wake up call that he just can’t handle drinking and desperately needs to stay on the wagon.

Not only was he a racist jerk towards a black officer, he told a white cop that his wife watches porn and prefers “black d***.” He’s heard on tape saying “Don’t you feel f*cked up about that? Don’t you feel like you don’t have all the goods?” It’s a good thing that there were cameras around for every moment of his arrest to help show Shia what a truly awful human being he is when he’s under the influence.

