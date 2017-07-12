Shay Mitchell Reportedly Inseparable With BF Matte Babel — Are They Getting Engaged?

Although Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are very private about their new relationship, are they ready to take things to the next level? According to a new report, the pair are getting very serious!

And, just like that, another Pretty Little Liars star is off the market! Shay Mitchell, 30, and Matte Babel, 36, have been at the center of romance rumors since Jan. 2017. And, while they seem to be happily coupled up, are they serious enough to be engaged? “Shay and Matte are getting quite serious,” a source tells Life & Style. “Matte instantly fell for Shay,” back when he interviewed her about her new horror film, Cadaver [2018].

Although Shay and Matte have only been seeing each other for a few months, according to reports, “they recently took a romantic trip to Greece,” the source says. It turns out that Shay and her Canadian TV host beau have reportedly been spending all of their free time with each other in between work commitments. While all of this is absolutely adorable, Shay and Matte don’t seem to be on the road to the alter just yet. And, here’s why.

Neither Shay or Matte have even addressed the dating speculation. And, the pair haven’t been photographed together, whatsoever. So, the romance seems to be pretty fresh. Nonetheless, Shay did make her relationship with Matte Snapchat official in the beginning of July! She snapped a cute photo — which she tagged him in — where the pair shared a sweet hug.

While Shay and Matte have remained hush hush about their reported “serious romance,” there are many signs that these two are the perfect match. Both Shay and Matte are Canadian, their careers are within the entertainment industry and they both love traveling. And, if that wasn’t enough proof that these two are the ultimate match, just check this out…

Matte posted the above photo on April, for Shay’s birthday. Adding to the the romance reports, Shay and Matte were spotted in NYC together on Feb. 15. She sat on her man’s lap, while they dined at Cipriani’s in SoHo. Although they’ve been private about their love lives, it’s pretty safe to say that Shay and Matte are so on!

