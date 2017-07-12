Sarah Jessica Parker Just Majorly Cut & Colored Her Hair — Carrie Bradshaw Is Officially Gone

I don’t even know what to do with myself right now. Carrie Bradshaw had straight, curly, blonde, ombre, AND brown hair on ‘SATC’, but this is a look we have NEVER seen on Sarah Jessica Parker! Click to see her hair makeover!

I am a huge Sex and the City fan and an even bigger fan of Sarah Jessica Parker. I was beginning to move on from Carrie as I started to fall for her character Frances on HBO’s Divorce. And now, she’s debuted a super dramatic hair makeover and I am beside myself! She showed off her platinum blonde bob on the streets on New York City on July 11. She is filming the movie “Best Day Of My Life,” where she plays Vivienne, according to IMDb. Though she wrote on Instagram, “Day 1 of tentatively titled “Unfollow The Rules.” OMG! Her hair has never been this bright and blonde before!

Her bob cut was styled curly, in a deep side part. The bob is literally THE cut of the season, with seemingly every star rocking a long or short version. Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Khloe Kardashian and Selena Gomez have all stepped out with bobs in the past couple of months. We love this look on SPJ! What do you think of her hair makeover? Scroll down to see her look!

We know her hair LOOKS good but we bet it also SMELLS good because she just came out with a scented hair mist. The fragrance is her newest scent STASH and is AMAZING. It has notes of grapefruit zest, black pepper, sage, cedarwood atlas, patchouli, ginger lily, and pistachio, mixed with massoia wood, vetiver, and musk. It’s definitely so different from my usual floral / fruity picks but I am obsessed! The hair mist is just another way to make sure you smell amazing all day long!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sarah Jessica Parker’s haircut?