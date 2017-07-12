Sarah Hyland Deliberately Rocks A Bra Top As A Shirt & You Can, Too — Here’s How

No, Sarah Hyland didn’t suffer a wardrobe malfunction, she deliberately rocked a bra as a shirt & we’re obsessed. If you want to pull off the look too, we have simple & easy tips!

Sarah Hyland, 26, deliberately wore a bra as a shirt and it’s incredible. Wearing a bra as a shirt is super hard to pull off, but Sarah made it look effortless when she stepped out in this pretty pink outfit. She headed out in a pair of distressed high-waisted, light-wash boyfriend jeans and rocked a plunging pink bralette with them. The plunging bralette showed off major cleavage and she threw a silk blush kimono on top of it which she tied in a knot at her waist. She topped her whole look off with clear “geek glasses” and Manolo Blahnik Estro Leather & PVC Ankle-Wrap Sandals. She added layered necklaces to draw even more attention to the bra — it was perfect.

If you want to wear a bra as a shirt, don’t be scared, we have tips on how you can master the look. First of all, if you’re going to wear a bra as a shirt — wear a bralette, not an underwire bra with lace or patterns that you would wear under your t-shirts. If you’re wearing a pair of jeans with a low or mid-rise waist, then wearing a bra alone is definitely not the move because way too much skin will be showing. Try pairing the bralette with an open kimono tied around the waist like Sarah did.

A bralette can be worn alone without something over it if you’re wearing high-waisted pants or a skirt. Try pairing a bralette with high waisted, wide-leg trousers. It’s the perfect amount of skin showing and is super trendy — Gigi Hadid just did it. Another way you can try the trend is with high-waisted jean shorts — it’s the perfect casual summer look and wearing just a bralette with denim shorts and sandals is such a quick, easy, and chic outfit.

What do you guys think of the trend — will you try it?