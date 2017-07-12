Ryan Phillippe Raps About ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ In Incredible Video

Father, actor… rapper? Ryan Phillippe just dropped some serious flow in a new radio interview, and we had NO IDEA he could spit rhymes like this! Just wait until you see this video.

Ryan Phillippe, 42, just shocked the world by revealing he can rap. And not just like, playing around and singing along to someone else’s music. He can legit rap. The Wish Upon actor appeared on Sway’s Universe on July 11, and after singing the praises of his fellow actor, Shia LaBeouf, who previously rapped on the radio show, Ryan laid down his own track. Not only does Ryan rap about taking “hunnies” to bed, he also mentions some of his own work, including the iconic I Know What You Did Last Summer. Needless to say, Ryan has some serious rap game that he’s been hiding from us.

“Crash into me with Cruel Intentions / I’ll take away your girl and do some things that we won’t mention,” Ryan raps. “I know what she did last summer / in the front seat of my cab / you know I don’t drive a Hummer.” The actor goes on to sing (er, rap) the praises of Shia with, “I can still get inspired / like when an actor comes on Sway and starts spitting some fire, like Shia / Shia was nice, man / LaBeouf was a beast / and there will be no disrespect ’cause I don’t want no LaBeef.” Amazing!

Even though Ryan got loud cheers from Sway and his crew, Ryan said it was “garbage”. “That was garbage, that was garbage, that was garbage,” Ryan said with a smile. “One day I’ll do better!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Ryan’s rapping skills? Comment below, let us know!