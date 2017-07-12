Rob Kardashian Admits To Family That Dating Blac Chyna Was A ‘Terrible Idea’ — New Report Says

Rob Kardashian finally got real with his family about all the drama that went down with Blac Chyna, according to a new report! What’s his next step after receiving the restraining order?

Rob Kardashian reportedly opened up to his family about his relationship with Blac Chyna. “He did apologize. Finally!” a source close to him revealed to PEOPLE. The 30 year-old reportedly even told his family he should have never been with Blac and their relationship was a “terrible idea.” Blac filed a restraining order against Rob on July 10 after he posted nude photos of her, her medical records, and texts on social media. It reportedly took Rob a while to admit that he and Blac weren’t meant to be.

“Rob is very stubborn,” the insider said. “It took him forever to admit it was a terrible idea to get involved with Chyna. He is finally admitting it now and feels very bad. He especially feels bad about the latest drama and regrets it.” Rob’s family has stayed super quiet about all of this. Meanwhile, his mom Kris Jenner hired Robert Shapiro to be Rob’s lawyer. Everyone has reportedly decided to put Blac and Rob’s baby daughter Dream Kardashian first.

Rob “made a difficult situation even worse. At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness,” the source said. Kris reportedly has been checking in on Rob while she’s on vacation with her boyfriend Corey Gamble in St. Tropez. “She is getting updates about Rob and Chyna,” the insider dished. “She of course really cares what happens.” Robert made it super clear when he talked to reporters that the most important thing was Dream. “Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only — whatever is in the best interest of the child,” he told reporters.

