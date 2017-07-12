Rob Kardashian Apologizes To Family & Says He Regrets Blac Chyna Rant: Did They Forgive Him?

Rob Kardashian took a major step forward and reportedly told his family how sorry he was for attacking Blac Chyna on Instagram. But did the Kardashians accept his apology?

The Kardashian family has reportedly received an apology from Rob Kardashian, 30, for the public drama he created by attacking ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 29, on Instagram. Rob sat his sisters and his mom down and told them he has “no excuse” for posting nude photos of Chyna, her medical records, and texts on social media, a source close to the Kardashians told TMZ. He reportedly said he regrets airing his dirty laundry publicly, admitting it was a big mistake that’s rocked all their lives. And he’ll never do anything like it again!

He also told his family that Chyna’s claims he abused her are untrue, the source said. He wouldn’t apologize for defending himself on that front. He also reportedly told them that they were right for warning him not to get romantically involved with Chyna in the first place. They apparently called her “bad news.” But the heart wants what it wants. He reportedly said that he stayed with Chyna despite their problems because he wanted their daughter, Dream Kardashian, to grow up in a two parent household.

Thankfully, Rob’s family accepted his apology. They’ve reportedly been staying quiet, as is Rob, throughout this situation to not make matters worse, and start a whole new fight with Chyna — especially now that Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob, and they’re negotiating custody of baby Dream. Chyna said she wants to keep joint custody of Dream, but that’s yet to be determined.

The allegations of abuse in her request for a restraining order are haunting. Chyna alleges that Rob once knocked her to the ground, leaving her legs bruised and making it difficult to walk. She also alleged that Rob would steal her phone out of “jealousy”, and allegedly sent her suicidal texts after their December 2016 breakup to “manipulate” her into responding. Rob said that Chyna was allegedly abusive, as well, and that he had footage of a fight.

