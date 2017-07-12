Cassadee Pope & Rian Dawson End Engagement: Shockingly Split After 8 Years Together

Say it ain’t so! After eight years together, Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson have ended their relationship. The couple called off their engagement just five months following his romantic proposal.

Another one bites the dust! Cassadee Pope, 27, and Rian Dawson have ended their engagement, a rep confirmed to Nashville Gab on July 11. “They have amicably ended their relationship,” the rep said in a statement. “But [they] remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another.” Cassadee and Rian last posted photos of one another on Instagram at the end of April, before they were forced to spend months apart while on their respective tours (Rian is a drummer for the band All Time Low). It’s unclear exactly how long they have been broken up at this time.

Cassadee and Rian began dating in 2009, when her band, Hey Monday, opened for his on tour. Hey Monday took a hiatus in 2011 and the 27-year-old began to pursue a solo career. She appeared on season 3 of The Voice in fall 2012 as a member of Blake Shelton’s team, and after being a fan favorite all season long, she was named the winner of the show. Cassadee went on to begin a career as a country music artist, and released her first solo album in Oct. 2013. Her biggest hit came in 2016 when she duetted on the track “Think Of You” with Chris Young. It was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2017. Meanwhile, All Time Low has begun to gain more mainstream success in recent years, which has kept Rian very busy.

With careers in two completely different genres of music, Cassadee and Rian have not been able to spend much time together over the last few years, but still managed to make a long distance relationship work. He proposed in February. Unfortunately, though, their love did not survive. We’re devastated!

