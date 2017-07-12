Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Debut Stunning Wedding Bands

Forget the dress, lets talk about the rings! Newlyweds Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have revealed their gorgeous bands, and we’ve got ALL of the details for you.

Peta Murgatroyd, 30, and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, each have truly beautiful new pieces of jewelry to show off. Now that the pair are married, they are sharing all of the intimate details from their July 8 wedding. What were we most excited to see and hear about? Their wedding bands, obviously! In an interview with Us Weekly, the Dancing With The Stars couple revealed that their rings, designed by Jacqueline Nerguizian of JN Jewels, are made of 18-Karat white gold. However, Peta’s features 6.5 carats of emerald cut diamonds. Stunning!

In a picture exclusive to the magazine (click HERE to see), a close up reveals just how exquisite the rings truly are. The diamond band belonging to Peta is a perfect fit around her petite ring finger, while Maks’ thick white gold band is a perfect match. As previously reported by HollywoodLife.com, Peta and Maks had a gorgeous wedding at Oheka Castle in New York the Saturday after the Fourth of July. The exciting day came just five months after they welcomed their first child together, son Shai, in January 2017. Now their family is officially complete — at least until it’s time for baby number two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Maks and Peta’s gorgeous wedding bands? Comment below, let us know!