Jill Kargman Teases ‘Odd Mom Out’ Season 3: Crazy ‘Rich People’ Accidents After ‘Madoff’ Scheme

Get ready for another laugh-out-loud season of ‘Odd Mom Out!’ The star of the Bravo TV show, Jill Kargman, previewed all of the Upper East Side craziness to come on the HollywoodLife.com podcast!

If you haven’t caught up on Bravo’s hysterical hit show Odd Mom Out, you better get going! Season 3 begins on Wednesday, July 12th and will be filled with more madness, money and mother-in-law chaos than ever! The creator and star of the series Jill Kargman, 43, came on the HollywoodLife.com podcast to discuss the new season and all of the hilarious content to come! Season 3 will pick up in the aftermath of the Bernie Madoff-esque financial fallout, which effected many of the rich Upper East Siders in the show. “We pick up with all of these rich people making ‘sacrifices,'” Jill told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, joking that the ‘sacrifices’ include things like choosing to give up either “the chalet in Aspen or the horse farm in Millbrook.”

“Some of the Madoff victims tragically lost every dollar, but many people were diversified. So, in the show, they took a huge ‘hit,’ like they still have their penthouses in New York, but have to let got of their ski lodge. I feel like the stories I kept hearing were so funny,” Jill said. Odd Mom Out, which is based on Jill’s 2007 book Momzillas, takes several experiences Jill and others have had living and raising kids in NYC. For Season 3, to really get a grasp on the effect of the financial crisis on wealthy Upper East Siders, consultants were brought in to tell their own stories. “They are just real people who either report on finance or we had a doctor from an Upper East Side hospital and he said there were all these ‘rich person accidents’ with people who had to let go of their staff and someone had mangled their hand making their own smoothie!” OMG! Jill added, “Someone was ironing a dress onto herself and there was like an iron shaped burn. It’s like stupid rich people who don’t know how to use the oven. You can’t write that!” SNL alum Abby Elliot plays one of these “stupid rich people” — Jill’s sister-in-law Brooke Von-Weber. In a teaser for the new season, a frantic and ‘struggling’ Brooke is seen complaining to her assistant about her “demon” children (who are quietly sitting and playing chess) and stressing out over having to fire some of her staff. We cannot wait to see how this plays out!

We also will see Jill’s character, named Jill Weber, really feel the reverberation of the financial crisis when her crazy mother-in-law, Candance, played by the incredible Joanna Cassidy, moves in with her family of five. Candance sleeps on the top bunk in Jill’s eldest son’s room, decorates the home with her feather boas and prances around the place fully nude, driving Jill to insanity!

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Odd Mom Out this season? It will be on Bravo TV every Wednesday at 10 PM ET!