Neil Patrick Harris Slams James Woods For Anti-Trans Tweet: You’re ‘Ignorant & Classless’

Maybe it’s time for James Woods to quit Twitter again? After James attacked a family with a crude transphobic remark, Neil Patrick Harris blasted the ‘Videodrome’ actor by saying he should be ashamed of himself!

Does James Woods, 70, have anything better to do? Does he need a new job besides portraying himself on the odd episode of Family Guy? The Ghosts Of Mississippi actor seems to have plenty of free time on his hands and he used some of it to attack a random family on July 10. James tweeted a picture two parents and their son from California’s Orange Country Pride Parade. The parents held signs that read, “I [heart] My Gender Creative Son!” and “My Son Wears Dresses & Makeup…Get Over It!” Clearly, James couldn’t get over it. “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kids grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” he said.

Wow. That was uncalled for, and when Neil Patrick Harris, 44, found out what James said, he shot back. “Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.” As it turns out, the family in that picture was Matt and Lori Duron, the latter of which is the author of the book and blog, Raising My Rainbow. While James tried to rain on their parade, Lori said her son C.J. had a blast at Pride. “The festival was everything C.J. hoped it would be and then some. My sweet, fabulous, rainbow boy has never received so many compliments.”

“He’s used to getting stares and whispers when we’re out in public. He’s not used to getting the smiles, hugs and encouragement he received at Pride,” she added. Perhaps James should read Lori’s blog sometime? Afterwards, he might want to read the 2016 report from the FBI that says LGBT people are more likely to be targets of hate crimes than any other minority group, according to The New York Times. While James claims that young C.J. will turn violent on his parents for their love and support, the data shows it’s likely he’s going to be the target of violence and hate – similar to the hate James spewed online.

This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017

Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/ZrbtZH49sp — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 11, 2017

James supposedly quit Twitter in Nov. 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter, in response to the social media network suspending several high profile “alt-right” accounts as part of a crack down on hate speech. “Since Twitter is now in the #censorship business, I will no longer user its service for my constitutional right to free speech,” he tweeted. Seems James’s convictions aren’t that steadfast, because along with returning to the platform, he’s since deleted that tweet.

James, who is an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, 71, has become increasingly more homophobic and xenophobic on Twitter, according to The Advocate. When Anderson Cooper famously rolled his eyes at Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway, James tweeted a particularly gross gay joke. “As his b*** p*** dislodges during a newscast.” So, James’s comment, while rude and disgusting, is not particularly surprising. It is just par for the course for Mr. Woods.

