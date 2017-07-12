‘iCarly’ star Nathan Kress is having his first child with wife London Elise Kress and the way he revealed their pregnancy is honestly the cutest thing we’ve seen all week. See his adorable play-on-words announcement right here!

On July 12, iCarly‘s Nathan Kress, 24, and his wife London Elise Kress, 24, let the world know they were having a baby in the most creative way imaginable. And believe us, we’ve seen a million adorable celebrity pregnancy announcements! The child star posted a sweet pic of himself and his wife on his Instagram kissing in front of Big Ben in London. Now, get ready for how Nathan made this pic totally amazing!

“Me and my baby in London,” the soon-to-be father wrote. “Me, and my baby in London. Me. And my baby IN —> LONDON <—Get it??” OMG, we totally get it now. Ah, Nathan you are gonna be the dad who makes silly pun jokes, aren’t you? “Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018,” he added. How freaking cute was that? Click here to see pics of celebs who will give birth in 2017.

London wasn’t about to let Nathan have all the fun, taking to Instagram to share her own cute photo and caption. “I put my barf bag down for this photo. #seriouslySOexcited #weloveoursweetbabyKress #completelyworthit #secondtrimesterherewecome,” she wrote. Whoa, this kid is going to have two hilarious parents who dote on them constantly. The actors, who both starred in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm, tied the knot in November 2015 after dating for around nine months. After getting a little taste of how playful these two are, we can’t wait to see how great they will be as parents!

