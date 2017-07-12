Minka Kelly ‘Crushing Hard’ On Jesse Williams & ‘Can’t Wait To Take Things To The Next Level’

Minka Kelly can’t wait to sound the ‘new couple alert’ over her and Jesse Williams. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she has fallen hard for the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star and can’t get enough of him!

This proves that you’re never too old to feel the exhilarating rush of new love. It seems Minka Kelly, 37, feels giddy like a teenager over her rumored boyfriend, Jesse Williams, 35. While she’s likely not writing his name on her notebook or liking all his pictures on Instagram (as you do when you like someone, right?) Minka’s still catching all the feels over her sexy bae. “Minka is crushing hard on Jesse,” a source close to Minka EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that these two “can’t get enough of each other.” Though Jesse – who’s going through a bitter divorce – has kept quiet about whether or not he’s Minka, the two were spotted catching a movie together on July 10.

From the sound of it, there will be plenty of movie dates in their future if Minka gets her way. “She thinks [Jesse] is smart, sexy and very funny,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She also finds him incredibly attractive and she is falling for him big time. They have amazing chemistry together, and she can’t wait to take things to the next level.” If the next level means making this rumored romance official, then let’s hope that happens.

These two are practically acting like a couple already. When they went to see Baby Driver at a West Hollywood theater, they walked in while holding hands and seemed to be happily in love, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. This was “a dinner and movie type of night,” and they got cozy while in the “dark, romantic private areas of the theater.” Gasp! Did Minka and Jesse make out in the back row of the theater? Actually, they were laughing at Edgar Wright’s latest film, “laughing and joking” when they left.

Jesse may have needed the laugh, since things haven’t really gone well with his divorce. Things turned ugly between him and his estrange wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, 34. Jesse claimed that she’s restricting his access to their two children, Maceo, 2, and Sadie, 3. Jesse claims that he rented a home less than 3 miles away from Aryn’s just so he could spend as much time with his kids as possible, but she has only allowed him to visit for only 3 hours a day. If dealing with this headache wasn’t painful enough, Jesse had to shoot down allegations that he cheated on Aryn. While Minka’s ready to take her relationship with Jesse to the next level, perhaps he’s ready to leave all this grief and anxiety behind?

