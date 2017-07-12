Michelle Obama Honors The Late Eunice Kennedy Shriver With Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Special. Michelle Obama, the 44th first lady of the United States of America, honored the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2017 ESPYS in Los Angeles on July 12th. Keep reading for all the details of this historic moment.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver may have passed away in August, 2009, but her legacy lasts well beyond her lifespan and Michelle Obama, 53, was on hand to honor Eunice’s work with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2017 ESPYS. “She knew that when we give others to fulfill their potential, we all win… Through her passionate work she made the world more inclusive. She used sports to break barriers and change hearts and minds,” the former first lady shared about Eunice as she presented the award to Eunice’s son Timothy Shriver in front of some of the greatest athletes in the world at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

Eunice, the sister to former president John F. Kennedy, created the Special Olympics and dedicated her life to philanthropy. Eunice could not be more deserving of this amazing award. Hosted by the hilarious retired NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, the ESPYS are an annual award show dedicated to celebrating the best in sports. The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is named after Arthur Ashe, the courageous tennis player who won 3 Grand Slam titles and spent a lifetime standing up for human rights issues. Eunice also spent her time showing strength in the face of adversity while being a champion and a voice for challenged athletes .

Eunice’s son, Timothy, now runs the Special Olympics, which his mom helped create several decades ago. Running alongside the regular Olympics, Eunice’s Special Olympics are designed to highlight challenged athletes with intellectual disabilities. Eunice is receiving the Arthur Ashe Award posthumously for helping to give a platform for disabled athletes to be acknowledged and celebrated. Eunice and Arthur, are both truly courageous heros in the world of sports. Bravo!

The recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Eunice Kennedy Shriver. #ESPYS https://t.co/jenIRtULsU — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Michelle honoring Eunice with the Arthur Ashe Award? Where did the award rank in your favorite moment of the night? Let us know what you thought of the special moment?