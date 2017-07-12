Michelle Obama Stuns In A Glam Black Cutout Gown At The 2017 ESPY Awards

Bow down!!! Michelle Obama never failed to slay at fashion while she was our first lady, and she’s continuing her winning style ways at the 2017 ESPY Awards. We’ve got her glam black dress, right here.

OMG!!! Words cannot describe how much we’ve missed Michelle Obama, with her grace, kindness, humility….and incredible style sense that she displayed for eight years as our first lady. Now that she’s a private citizen, she still is completely on-point when it comes to fashion and totally shined at the 2017 ESPY’s. The 53-year-old national treasure was on hand at the July 12 event to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award posthumously to Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She took the stage to a standing ovation from the audience while blowing our minds in a tight black dress with a dramatic cutout neckline. Her incredible figure was showcased in the below-the-knee gown, and she wore her hair pin-straight to keep with the sleek look of her outfit.

Since Eunice passed away in Aug. 2009, Michelle presented the award to her 57-year-old son Timothy Shriver, who is the Chairman of the Special Olympics and accepted the honor on his late mother’s behalf. It made perfect sense for Mrs. Obama to be the one to help give out the Courage Award for the amazing annual event, which has transformed the lives of so many people with special needs through sports since Eunice founded the event in 1968. While serving as our first lady, Michelle regularly attended the the Special Olympics and even gave the opening night speech in 2015.

“Eunice Kennedy Shriver was a passionate champion for those with developmental challenges, empowering them to fulfill their highest potential,” Michelle said ahead of the event. “Her work to promote inclusion and acceptance transformed the lives of countless young athletes and inspired us all. I am incredibly honored to present this award to her son to celebrate her life’s work.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Michelle’s gorgeous look at the EPSY’s? Do you miss having her as our first lady?