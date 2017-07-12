Liam Payne & Cheryl Reportedly Considering Return To ‘X Factor’ With Son Bear

Are Cheryl and Liam Payne may be coming home. And by that, we mean an alleged return to ‘X Factor’! Cheryl has reportedly been approached to come back to the show and bring Liam and baby Bear with her!

Liam Payne and Cheryl may be going back to where it all began! The couple met on The X Factor in 2010, when Liam was just a cute teen vying to win the competition with a little band called One Direction. British superstar singer Cheryl was one of the judges who catapulted him to success. Years later, in love and the parents of son Bear Payne, they’ve reportedly been approached to return to the series by creator Simon Cowell!

Simon, according to a report from Heatworld, wants Cheryl to return to the show, but not as a judge this time. After all, she just had a baby in March and is pretty busy! Instead, he reportedly wants her to join her at the Judges Houses. later in the season. That’s just two days of filming, and she’ll earn over £500,000 ($643,000 USD). Holy moly! That’s not even the best part. Simon allegedly told Cheryl that she can bring along her family!

“Simon’s told her she can bring Bear with her so she doesn’t have to leave him, as well as her mum or Liam, who can look after him while she’s filming,” a source told the site. “Normally, Judges’ Houses are filmed in some exotic locations, but if Cheryl doesn’t want to take Bear that far, Simon’s quite happy for one of the houses to be in the UK. Simon knows having Cheryl on X Factor will be TV gold and viewing figures will go through the roof, as everyone will tine in to see what she looks like and whether she’s changed since becoming a mum.”

UPDATE: A source close to Liam tells us that he and Bear will not be on X Factor, sadly. Whether or not Cheryl is returning to the show is still unconfirmed. Fingers crossed!

