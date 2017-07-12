That was quick! Not long ago, Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins called off their engagement and now word has it she’s already moving on! Here’s everything we know about the lucky guy.

Hey, when you know, you know – and it appears like Lauren Bushnell knows! The Bachelor star is reportedly dating again according to a new report on July 12. Her new flame? A fella named Devin Antin! “They are dating exclusively,” an insider tells E! News. “It happened fast.” Although not much information has surfaced on her new flame, we do know that they were strictly friends before the blonde bombshell starred on the hit reality show last year. It appears that, when Lauren left Ben Higgins, 29, back in Colorado and returned to sunny L.A., she and Devin reconnected and the rest, as they say, is history! Take a look back at Ben and Lauren’s romance right here!

Before news surfaced that Lauren is seeing Devin, a similar story was circulating that the gorgeous 25-year-old had rekindled a relationship with ex-boyfriend Sean Evans. They had been in a long-term relationship that came to an end in 2015. “Sean has always been there for Lauren, even after their rocky breakup years ago,” E! News‘ contradictory source says. “Lauren knows she can always lean on Sean.” So which is it?! Perhaps Lauren and Devin are taking a chance at romance while she’s merely striking up a meaningful friendship with Sean?

As we previously reported, Ben telling JoJo Fletcher he loved her on The Bachelor after telling Lauren the same thing cast a shadow on their relationship that they just couldn’t shake. Lauren shared that, despite her desire to commit to Ben, knowing how things played out on the show was just too painful for her. “We were going to couples counseling. I also went to personal counseling. We gave it everything we could, but at the end of the day, it just didn’t feel right right anymore,” Lauren told People in June. Regardless of how long it lasts, perhaps a new guy is exactly what she needs right now!

